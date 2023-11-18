Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $611,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,460,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HWM opened at $51.47 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

