Boston Partners Increases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Boston Partners raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.13% of Boyd Gaming worth $147,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after buying an additional 847,797 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after buying an additional 792,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $41,625,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

