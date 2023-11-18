Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,612,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,877 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $142,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

