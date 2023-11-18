Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.64.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $802.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $817.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.00, for a total transaction of $707,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.00, for a total transaction of $707,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

