Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 153 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,365,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 253,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $133.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

