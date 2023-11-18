Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Shopify by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,695,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,153,000 after purchasing an additional 194,918 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. CIBC lifted their price objective on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $68.39 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $71.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of -75.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.