116 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $281.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

