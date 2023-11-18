Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $683,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,314,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWV opened at $257.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $216.20 and a 12 month high of $264.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.35.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

