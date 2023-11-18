Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Installed Building Products worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Up 3.0 %

IBP stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.12 and a twelve month high of $158.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.03.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.