Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 55,031 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,031 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $25,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $189.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

