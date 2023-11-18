Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $14.25 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of KBR worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.18%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

