Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,552 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Allstate worth $26,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $134.19 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

