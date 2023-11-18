Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires Shares of 8,507 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.13 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

