Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.