Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 2,000 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.