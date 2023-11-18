Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $682,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $147,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,879. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $118.30 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

