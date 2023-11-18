ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.
ESCO Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:ESE opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10.
ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
