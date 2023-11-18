ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ESE opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.07%.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

