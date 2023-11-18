Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

