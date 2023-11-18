Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 332 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,370,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,177,000 after purchasing an additional 638,890 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

Citigroup stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.