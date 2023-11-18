Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,236,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after purchasing an additional 485,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $211.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

