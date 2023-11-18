Boston Partners Cuts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Boston Partners cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,789,141 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.95% of East West Bancorp worth $70,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

