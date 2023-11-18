Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,587,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $127,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after buying an additional 392,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,247,000 after buying an additional 95,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,598,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,030,000 after buying an additional 65,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,852 shares of company stock worth $2,974,469 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.