Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 64,693 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $48,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

