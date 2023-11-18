Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $24,604,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 2.3 %

WDS stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 13.5%.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.