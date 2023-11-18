Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 773 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth approximately $357,839,000,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.9% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

