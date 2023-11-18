Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.00 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

