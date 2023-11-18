Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $498.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $558.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.91.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

