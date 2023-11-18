Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLM stock opened at $462.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $468.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

