Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

