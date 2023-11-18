Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Ferrari by 2.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.69.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $359.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a one year low of $209.88 and a one year high of $359.43.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.