Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 335 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

EMR stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

