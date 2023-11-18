Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 180 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $282.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

