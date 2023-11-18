Boston Partners Sells 756,818 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 756,818 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.95% of Olin worth $127,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Olin by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after buying an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,679,000 after buying an additional 87,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,775,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

