Westpac Banking Corp Sells 209,409 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 209,409 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.03.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

