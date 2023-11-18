Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Lessened by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $6,504,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.83. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

