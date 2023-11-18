Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $86.87 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,277 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Marvell Technology worth $86,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $188,566,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of -126.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

