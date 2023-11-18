Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,366,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

