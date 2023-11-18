Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 407 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,936,000 after acquiring an additional 166,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,605,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,187,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $128.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

