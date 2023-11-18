Citigroup Inc. Has $35.04 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,515,827 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $35,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,915 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,199 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

