Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,645 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $102,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $156,660,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $3,314,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,876,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,740,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 671,788 shares of company stock valued at $141,136,481. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $221.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.66. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

