Shelton Capital Management Cuts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $58.14 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

