Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

