Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 14,369 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SPTM opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $56.48.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.
