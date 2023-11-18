Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 16,569 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Report on HAE

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.