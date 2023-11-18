Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Middleby worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,202.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 720 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $320,660. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $162.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.