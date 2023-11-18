Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,963 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.18. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

