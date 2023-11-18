Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 256 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.22 and its 200 day moving average is $197.08. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.