US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $22,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

OTIS stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

