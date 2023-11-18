Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,477 shares of company stock worth $10,140,125. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

