Westpac Banking Corp Sells 29,011 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,011 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $408.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

